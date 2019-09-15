Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Campbell) REED-VANCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REED-VANCE, Mary Ann (Campbell) July 5, 1940 September 11, 2019 An angel passed away, peacefully in her sleep, the morning of September 11th, 2019 at her home in Spokane. Mary was born to James Campbell and Ethel Ottosen Campbell. Mary was a generous and quiet woman. She taught second grade at Ridgeview and Loma Visa Elementary for more than thirty years. She enjoyed learning and sharing sign language at Moran United Methodist Church. Mary loved her time with friends, family and all the neighborhood critters she came in contact with. She attended Lewis and Clark High School and graduated from Eastern Washington State College of Education in 1962. She married Ordelle Reed in 1960, and they had one daughter Barbara (Reed) Richey. Ordelle passed away in 1975. She then married Ordelle's best friend, Gerald Vance in 1976, and was widowed in 1975. She is survived by her daughter: Barbara Richey; her brother: Richard (Barbara) Campbell; nephews: Gordon Campbell, Monte Campbell, Scott Campbell, and Dustin Gurkowski; niece: Sheena Pickard; as well as several cousins and many friends. You will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, if your heart desires, her two favorites were the EWU Eagle's football team (Stadium Renovation Fund) and Moran United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at Moran United Methodist Church, 3601 E. 65th Avenue, Spokane, WA, 99223, October 4th, 2019 at 1:00pm.

