RYAN, Mary Ann Our loving mother, Mary Ann Ryan, passed away peacefully at Rockwood South Hill at the age of 107 1/2 on December 5th 2019, surrounded by her 6 remaining children. Mary Ann was born to Arthur and Martha Messenger in Portland Oregon on May 26, 1912. She married our father, Dr. Bernard F. Ryan in Carmel, California and together they raised 8 children before his passing in 1987. She truly missed him for the next 32 years and now she rests alongside him. Mother was active in many Parish, Diocesan and civic endeavors. Appointed a Fort Wright College regent in 1964, she became a charter member of the College's Museum and Council and a member of the Eastern Washington State Historical Society. In 1967, Mary Ann received the highest honor Fort Wright College confers, the Jesus- Maria medal, at the school's 59th commencement ceremonies. She initiated the annual Fort Wright Museum Council Show of Interior Design. Her quiet energy and creative conviction are responsible for the success of the Show of Interior Design and the establishment of a chair of history at the Museum. Although she graduated from Highland School of Nursing in California in 1936, her true calling was raising her eight children. From 1939 -1954 she was blessed with four boys and four girls. While caring for her children in 1959, the family moved from California to Spokane, Washington where her husband continued his practice in Dermatology. Mary Ann was an amazing wife, mother, cook and friend to all who were fortunate to know her. She could whip up a gourmet meal at a moment's notice if someone showed up at her doorstep which often happened. The next 25 years she spent time loving, nurturing and supporting her children as they were married and raising their own children. Those who were lucky to know her will attest that she was an intelligent, loving, compassionate and hard working woman. Along with dad, she created an environment of faith, family and education. Everything else was icing on the cake. After dad passed away in 1987 she started traveling the world with her treasured friend, Spokane artist, Sister Paula Turnbull. Together, along with others, they absolutely loved exploring other cultures and the art of the world. When she could no longer travel she continued to work in her gorgeous flower garden, feed her squirrels and birds, and watch the occasional deer munch on her roses! During her 107 years of life she had seen it all, the 1st and 2nd World War, the Korean War and today's War as well, the Great Depression, the opening of the Panama Canal, Social Security, Assassinations of Presidents and of course she thought she would never see a Man on the Moon! She is survived by her children, Patrick J. Ryan, (Kathleen), of Wenatchee WA, Bernard Jr. Ryan (Mary) of Spokane WA, Mary Katherine Gould (Budd) of Kirkland WA, Suzanne Ryan Nevers (John) of Spokane WA., Jeanne Marie Ryan of Spokane WA and Anni Ryan Meyer (David) of Spokane WA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Bernard Francis Ryan, their two sons, Dr. Thomas Michael Ryan (Susan) of Spokane Valley WA., and Dr. John Bernard Ryan of Spokane WA. She was blessed with 27 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren who will miss their grandma and great-grandma and great-great as well. Mary Ann's final days were filled with love and compassion at Rockwood South Hill surrounded by her children whom she greatly loved. The family is forever grateful for the special care and attention from Rockwood and Hospice of Spokane that was bestowed upon her. A huge thank you to ALL the wonderful people who brought mother love, joy and comfort at Rockwood South Hill the past 1 1/2 years; Chaplin Connie, Steve from the Courtyard, Nurses Scott, Linda, and Erica, Nurses' aides Lunis, Michele and Alex, Jody for always keeping mother's room so beautiful, and especially for the hugs and love all of you gave mother! A special thank you to Hospice of Spokane in her final days; nurse Dan and social worker Kayleen. We know heaven is a beautiful place because they've got our precious mother. Those wishing to contribute to a charity on Mary Ann's behalf, the family suggest The Union Gospel Mission 1224 E. Trent Ave. Spokane WA. 99202 or The Sisters of the Holy Names 5915 S. Regal St., Suite 308, Spokane, WA 99223. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be held Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church, 219 E. Rockwood Blvd. Spokane, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 10:00 am also at Sacred Heart Church. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 11 Timothy 4:7

