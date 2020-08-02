Sister Mary Ann McGee, SNJM (Sister Michele Marie) Sister of the Holy Names Mary Ann McGee [Sister Michele Marie] died peacefully in the early morning hours of July 27, 2020, at Brookdale Nine Mile, in Spokane, Washington. Mary Ann was the second child and only daughter born to Oswald James McGee and Mae Dixon on February 11, 1931, in Spokane. Mary Ann's early life centered around and in St. Aloysius Parish where she was baptized, received her First Communion, and was confirmed. It was at the schools staffed by Sisters of the Holy Names that she received her elementary and high school education before entering their novitiate on July 25, 1949, at Marylhurst, OR. Sister Mary Ann pronounced Perpetual Vows on August 5, 1956. Sister Mary Ann's lifetime ministry was one of an educator. She began teaching in primary grades in schools staffed by Sisters of the Holy Names. In the mid-1970's, Sister Mary Ann transitioned to adult religious education and parish ministry. St. Joseph's Parish in Yakima held fond memories of her years of active ministry in the Yakima Valley. In her final years, Sister Mary Ann found ministry in visiting and sharing Eucharist with those homebound or in assisted living facilities, and serving as sacristan for the Catholic community at South Hill Village, Spokane. Sister Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents Oswald James McGee and Mae Dixon, and her brother William James McGee. She is survived by nephews Daniel [Anna] McGee of Spokane and Michael [Mary] McGee of Boise, nieces Colleen McGee of Elk and Bridget McGee Cossano of Seattle, and their families. Sister Mary Ann enjoyed her visits with McGee cousins in Washington State and Montana. Sister Mary Ann is survived by her religious community, Sisters and Affiliates of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, and the many friends with whom she shared faith, prayer, and life. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in her honor, in the presence of her ashes, at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names Retirement Fund, 5915 S. Regal Street, #308, Spokane, WA 99223. Online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org