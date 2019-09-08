Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne "Annie" (Palmer) McCABE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McCABE, Mary Anne (Palmer) "Annie" Annie passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at Kootenai Memorial Hospital in Coeur d'Alene, ID after a short battle with cancer. She was born March 25, 1943 to Chester F. and Eileen E. Palmer. She attended Marycliff High School, Sacred Heart School of Nursing and Spokane Community College Nursing School. She attained her Registered Nursing license. She worked at Valley Hospital and Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center on the Cancer floor and later at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane Valley. She retired in December 2004. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald; four legged friend Smokey; son David (Jennifer) McCabe of Greenacres, WA, son Kevin (Marsha) McCabe of Sammamish, WA and son Christopher (Amiee) McCabe of Liberty Lake, WA; granddaughter Alexandra (Jacob) Brammer of Greenacres, WA, grandson Jace McCabe of Greenacres, WA, granddaughter Hannah McCabe of Liberty Lake, WA, grandson Jacob McCabe of Spokane Valley, WA, two granddaughters Lauren McCabe and Katelyn McCabe both of Sammamish, WA; two great-granddaughters, Emery and Willow Brammer of Greenacres, WA; and seven siblings, Judith Palmer-deceased, Kenneth Palmer of Kent, WA, Joseph Palmer of Spokane, WA, Margaret Henson Spokane, WA, Stephen Palmer of Spokane, WA, Richard Palmer of Spokane, WA and Michael Palmer-deceased. She enjoyed camping with the Lilac City Sam's RV Club, playing cards and games and all of her friends she met along the way. She enjoyed sitting on the patio admiring her garden, the birds and little bunnies. A Vigil Rosary service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 7pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at 2pm at St Joseph's Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Donations may be made to the Spokane Humane Society in her name. Online tribute at

McCABE, Mary Anne (Palmer) "Annie" Annie passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 at Kootenai Memorial Hospital in Coeur d'Alene, ID after a short battle with cancer. She was born March 25, 1943 to Chester F. and Eileen E. Palmer. She attended Marycliff High School, Sacred Heart School of Nursing and Spokane Community College Nursing School. She attained her Registered Nursing license. She worked at Valley Hospital and Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center on the Cancer floor and later at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane Valley. She retired in December 2004. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald; four legged friend Smokey; son David (Jennifer) McCabe of Greenacres, WA, son Kevin (Marsha) McCabe of Sammamish, WA and son Christopher (Amiee) McCabe of Liberty Lake, WA; granddaughter Alexandra (Jacob) Brammer of Greenacres, WA, grandson Jace McCabe of Greenacres, WA, granddaughter Hannah McCabe of Liberty Lake, WA, grandson Jacob McCabe of Spokane Valley, WA, two granddaughters Lauren McCabe and Katelyn McCabe both of Sammamish, WA; two great-granddaughters, Emery and Willow Brammer of Greenacres, WA; and seven siblings, Judith Palmer-deceased, Kenneth Palmer of Kent, WA, Joseph Palmer of Spokane, WA, Margaret Henson Spokane, WA, Stephen Palmer of Spokane, WA, Richard Palmer of Spokane, WA and Michael Palmer-deceased. She enjoyed camping with the Lilac City Sam's RV Club, playing cards and games and all of her friends she met along the way. She enjoyed sitting on the patio admiring her garden, the birds and little bunnies. A Vigil Rosary service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 7pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at 2pm at St Joseph's Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Donations may be made to the Spokane Humane Society in her name. Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close