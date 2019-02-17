Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne NYBORG. View Sign

NYBORG, Mary Anne Mary Anne Nyborg passed away quietly at home on the morning of Thursday, February 7th, 2019. Mary Anne was born to Stephen Churman and Verona Moravscik-Churman on November 22nd, 1933, in Everman, TX. One of seven siblings, the family moved to Kennewick, WA in 1942. She graduated from Kennewick Highschool in 1951. Mary Anne met her future husband, Carl Nyborg, while Christmas Caroling and they were married August 22rd, 1954 in the 1st Baptist Church in Kennewick. Mary Anne was an accomplished artist and quilter. Her work has won ribbons at state and local exhibitions. Mary Anne was an active church member, supporting missions and quilting celebration banners for the sanctuary. She is survived by her husband Carl, three sons Paul, Eric and John whom she raised, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister Ruth and many nieces and nephews. Mary Anne was a person of strong faith and a great heart. She will be missed.

