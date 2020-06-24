Mary B. SHEA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHEA, Mary B. Mary B. Shea, age 86, passed away June 16th at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Mary was born in Spokane, WA. She graduated from Marycliff High School, and worked in child care her whole life. She was a member of the Southside Community Center and a devout member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Mary was proud of her Irish heritage. She was a person of great faith, who loved her friends and family; she never missed a fun outing. She will be deeply missed, always remembered and never forgotten. She leaves behind her cousins Charlee O'Malley, Brian di Falco, Damian di Falco, Colin O'Malley, and Zach O'Malley. Mary's Rosary is Thursday, June 25th, 6:00 PM at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory located at 2203 North Division Street, Spokane, Washington, 99207. Her Funeral mass is Friday, June 26th. 11:00 AM, Located at St. Augustine Parish, 428 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, Washington, 99203. To leave an online condolence to Mary's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved