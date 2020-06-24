SHEA, Mary B. Mary B. Shea, age 86, passed away June 16th at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Mary was born in Spokane, WA. She graduated from Marycliff High School, and worked in child care her whole life. She was a member of the Southside Community Center and a devout member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Mary was proud of her Irish heritage. She was a person of great faith, who loved her friends and family; she never missed a fun outing. She will be deeply missed, always remembered and never forgotten. She leaves behind her cousins Charlee O'Malley, Brian di Falco, Damian di Falco, Colin O'Malley, and Zach O'Malley. Mary's Rosary is Thursday, June 25th, 6:00 PM at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory located at 2203 North Division Street, Spokane, Washington, 99207. Her Funeral mass is Friday, June 26th. 11:00 AM, Located at St. Augustine Parish, 428 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, Washington, 99203. To leave an online condolence to Mary's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 24, 2020.