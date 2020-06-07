WAGNER, Mary Belle Mary Belle Wagner passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 91 on Friday, May 29, 2020. Mary was born May 26, 1929 to Ella Mae and Melvin C. Williams in Spokane, WA. She was an only child raised in Spokane by very loving and supportive parents. She graduated as class valedictorian in 1947 from Otis Orchards High School. Mary married Lloyd Wagner in 1948 and together they had six children. They continued living and raising their children in Spokane, County. When her children were young, Mary was a stay at home Mom. As they grew older, she worked in the cafeteria at Brentwood Elementary School. Throughout the years she held other part time jobs but her main focus was always her family. She played piano and the accordion the accordion being especially entertaining for the kids. Mary loved to camp and to dance. She also loved to travel with Lloyd in their motorhome as long as the roads weren't steep or narrow. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her infant son John Jacob, her mother Ella Mae Williams, her father Melvin C. Williams, her husband Lloyd, her son Darcy Ray and her daughter Renee Alene Stern. Mary was loved by her entire family and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her three sons, Stuart (Pat), Brian (Malinda) and Aaron (Diane); 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service will be held later this month.



