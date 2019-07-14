BOHNET, Mary Mary Bohnet, 83, passed away on Jan. 2, 2018 due to COPD and complications of pneumonia. She retired from Sacred Heart Hospital in 2012 where she was a Health Unit Coordinator on the mother/ baby ward for 25 years. She joined her eldest son, Bruce, her father, mother, and beloved brother and sister, who all raced her to the Pearly Gates. And won. She leaves behind five children, eleven grandchildren, eight great -grandchildren and a large collection of refrigerator magnets she was extremely proud of. Mary was an avid procrastinator and in honor of that her family is holding her "Celebration of Life" 19 months after her passing. Please join us at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, at 10:30 am on Friday, July 26, 2019. A luncheon - featuring lots of Best Foods Mayonnaise - will be held immediately following at Dianne Opsal's home in Spokane Valley. Please wear turquoise. It was Mary's favorite color. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019