Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
1306 North Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BOHNET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BOHNET

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary BOHNET Obituary
BOHNET, Mary Mary Bohnet, 83, passed away on Jan. 2, 2018 due to COPD and complications of pneumonia. She retired from Sacred Heart Hospital in 2012 where she was a Health Unit Coordinator on the mother/ baby ward for 25 years. She joined her eldest son, Bruce, her father, mother, and beloved brother and sister, who all raced her to the Pearly Gates. And won. She leaves behind five children, eleven grandchildren, eight great -grandchildren and a large collection of refrigerator magnets she was extremely proud of. Mary was an avid procrastinator and in honor of that her family is holding her "Celebration of Life" 19 months after her passing. Please join us at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, at 10:30 am on Friday, July 26, 2019. A luncheon - featuring lots of Best Foods Mayonnaise - will be held immediately following at Dianne Opsal's home in Spokane Valley. Please wear turquoise. It was Mary's favorite color.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
Download Now