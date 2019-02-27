Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Bridget Murphy QUINN. View Sign



QUINN, Mary Bridget Murphy (Age 83) Mary Bridget Murphy Quinn died peacefully on February 24, 2019 at Aegis assisted living in Seattle, Washington surrounded by family. Born Mary Bridget Cunningham in Spokane, Washington January 10, 1936 she was known as "Bridget" to her friends and family. After graduating from Holy Names Academy in 1954, Bridget entered the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Names at Marylhurst, Oregon, receiving the name Sister Bridget Maureen as a novice. Realizing that was not her calling, she returned to Seattle and graduated from Seattle University in 1959. She remained a close friend and supporter of the Holy Names Sisters and Holy Names Academy through the years. In 1959, Bridget married Gerald "Gerry" Patrick Murphy. Their devoted marriage spanned forty years until his death in 2000. Gerry was a graduate of Seattle Preparatory School, Seattle University and University of Washington School of Medicine. They raised their six children in Baltimore, Washington DC, Cape Town, Buffalo and Atlanta, and returned home to Seattle in 1993. Gerry died in 2000. In 2009, she married Joseph "Joe" J. Quinn, a Seattle native and graduate of Seattle Preparatory School and Santa Clara University. Joe and Bridget enjoyed traveling and spending time on Whidbey Island together. Joe cared for her up to her death. Joe has six children from his first marriage to Mary Jill Quinn, which ended in her death in 2007. Faith was central to Bridget's life, lived out in loving and dedicated service to people in need, including refugees and immigrants. Committed to Catholic social teaching, Bridget always worked with others to help create a more just and peaceful world for all. Bridget is survived by her loving husband, Joe; her children, Anne Marie Griffin (Michael), Margaret Olivares (Ken), George Murphy (Amy), Maureen Anderson (Alex), Bridget Neill (Pat), Gerald Murphy (Erin), and Thieu Pham (Diane); 15 grandchildren; and two brothers, John Cunningham (Gerda), and Michael Cunningham (Therese). Her parents, Anne Busch and Thomas Patrick Cunningham; and sisters, Patricia Lamphier and Kathryn Miller preceded her in death. Family and friends are invited to attend a Recitation of the Rosary on Friday, March 1st, at 4:00pm at Harvey Funeral Chapel, 508 N 36th St., Seattle, 98103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 2702 Broadway E, Seattle, 98102. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, 5041 35th Ave. NE, Seattle, 98105. Hoffner Fisher & Harvey. Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Funeral Home Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home

508 N 36TH ST

SEATTLE , WA 98103-8614

(206) 632-0100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2019

