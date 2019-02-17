ANDERSON, Mary C. Mary C. Anderson passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at the age of 91. Mary was born in Kenmare, North Dakota in 1927 the daughter of Mitchell Miller and Mary Miller (Schumacher). She attended Williston High School in Williston N.D. until her family moved to Spokane where she later graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1944. She married Elmer B. Anderson (1925-1992) in 1946 and together they raised 12 children. Mary served as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and Campfire Leader at St. Xavier's School. She led a Troop for Girl Scouts at Lidgerwood Elementary. She was a volunteer for many community activities including the Nevada-Wood Cop Shop and Bloomsday. She was a long-time member of the Chancery Sewing Ladies where she assisted in making quilts to raise money for Catholic Charities. Mary was active at the Hillyard Senior Center in her later years. Mary was a selfless individual always lending a hand to friends and neighbors in need. Both she and her husband were members of St. Thomas More Parish. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, canning, cake decorating and gardening. Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She is survived by eight sons; David Anderson (Colville), Douglas Anderson (Spokane), Dwayne Anderson (Mead), Dale Anderson, (Coeur d' Alene), Daniel Anderson (Bremerton), Donald Anderson (Colville), Raymond Anderson, (Lebanon, TN), Kevin Anderson (Spokane) and four daughters; Dorothy Sawyer, (Spokane), Dolores Neibergall (Portland, OR), Rose Klaassen, (Lebanon, TN), and Ruth Rocci (Alexandria, VA); three brothers, Henry Miller ( Kersey, CO), John Miller (Nampa, ID) and Raymond Miller (Colville); twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. A Rosary Vigil Service will be held Thursday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located at 515 W. St. Thomas More Way. Mary's Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, February 22 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview Retirement Center for their kind and compassionate care. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities. www.riplingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019