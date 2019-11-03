Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. WETZLER. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Rosary 12:00 PM St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church 602 East 6th Street Deer Park , WA View Map Funeral Mass 12:30 PM St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church 602 East 6th Street Deer Park , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WETZLER, Mary C. (Age 87) Mary C. Wetzler, age 87, passed away peacefully in Deer Park, Washington on September 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Surrounded by family members, Mary quietly transitioned to spirit on a beautiful, early autumn morning. Born in Fort Collins, Colorado on September 18, 1932, to Theodore and Rose Wetzler, Mary was one of 13 children. It's no wonder she enjoyed large gatherings with family, lots of activity, and being part of social events. Mary was a 1951 graduate of St. Agnes Academy Catholic High School in Alliance, Nebraska, where her large family relocated in the late 1930's. She was a member of the Rally and Cheer Squad with her sister Delpha. Mary loved her Cheer activities as well as dancing, and she would often teach her siblings the cheer and dance moves that she learned. Mary and her brother Chuck won a Swing Dance competition while in high school. Mary also belonged to the Sodality Club, which is similar to a modern-day Catholic Youth Organization. Mary was a very active and popular girl in high school and her father, Theodore, would often become exasperated with her for tying up their one phone party line. He would occasionally end the conversations for her to free up the line. Mary was instilled with a strong work-ethic of the times and worked tirelessly in the sugar beet fields of western Nebraska, blocking and thinning the 1/2 -mile beet rows with her parents and siblings. Mary's first marriage was to Monte M. Strand on August 31, 1952, in Alliance, Nebraska. Although the marriage didn't last, the 17-year union bore six children, and a friendly reconciliation in later years allowed Mary and Monte to be friends through the end of their lives. In her early adult years, Mary was a full-time mother and wife, following her first husband, Monte, to wherever there was work. First in Oklahoma, then northern Texas, and then to Seattle. Mary had her sixth and final child in the New Orleans area of Louisiana. The family re-located back to Seattle in 1966 and remained there. Mary excelled in her work, doing hostess duties, waitressing, and bartending at several popular Seattle icons, including Rosselini's 410 and King Oscars. She was known for her friendliness and exceptional skills behind the bar. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Rose, her brothers Ted, Chuck, Billy, Vincent, and Kenny, and by her sisters, Donna Rose, Ruthie, Margaret Ann, Delpha Jo, and Helen. Mary is survived by her two brothers Daniel Wetzler and Michael Wetzler; her six children: Monte S. (Poulsbo, WA), Michael (Newcastle, WA), Nancy (Deer Park, WA), Gunnar (Phoenix, AZ), Mary (Spokane, WA) and Sabrina (Kirkland, WA); her 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Jaime, Christopher, Alynn, Brandon, Maegan, Amy, Brian, Andrew, Heather, Amber, and Alexandria; and her 12 great-grandchildren: Emmy, Dustin, Makayla, Taylor, Karissa, Zander, Journey, Airen, Quinn, Zoey Mae, Sienna, and Paxson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church, 602 East 6th Street, Deer Park, WA, beginning with the rosary at 12:00 p.m. and mass at 12:30 p.m.

