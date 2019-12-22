|
McKINLEY Mary Catherine 3-20-1933 - 12-17-2019 Mary McKinley died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Spokane Hospice House. She was born in Plevna, Kansas on March 20, 1933, to Edna and John Roth. She grew up in a farming community, the youngest of five children, with two older sisters and two older brothers. Mary was very active in music, choir, debate and drama in her high school years. After graduation, she married Donald Grigsby and they continued to live in Kansas for a couple of years. Soon after their first two children were born they moved to Spokane, Washington. They had two more children and lived in the Spokane Valley. Mary began her 39+ year career at Kaiser Aluminum, Trentwood, where she had many different positions, her favorite being Inside Sales. After several years, Mary began a new chapter in her life. She met and married Delmar McKinley on March 8, 1978. They would spend the next 39 years living in the Painted Hills of Spokane Valley, WA. Mary and Del were known to take trips on his BMW motorcycle, enjoyed traveling and taking cruises, mainly to Alaska. Mary had many interests. She was a very talented pianist, who shared her love of music with her children. Mary also enjoyed snow skiing with Del and her family at Schweitzer Mountain, where they had a condominium. Priest Lake summer vacations were also a favorite, as well as winter holidays spent sledding down their driveway in Painted Hills! One of Mary's favorite hobbies was collecting jewelry, and studying about the many gemstones she had. Mary is survived by her older brother Charles Roth, living in Hutchinson, KS; and her children, Tim, Brenda, Vicki and Scott; numerous nieces and nephews. Mary had 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and she loved spending time with them all, especially at Christmas, her favorite time of year. A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Fountains Retirement Community, 1201 N. Evergreen Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1:30 PM, Chaplain Mike Hill officiating, with burial at Pines Cemetery following the service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019