RUUD, Mary Catherine (Allen) Mary Catherine was the eldest of six children born to Clara and Theodore Allen. Due to her father's death when she was 12, she became instrumental in helping her mother maintain the household and care for her five younger siblings, two of whom survive her (Bob and Lolly). She married her college sweetheart, Francis Ruud, in Frankfurt, Germany in 1955. They raised four children together: Dean, Don, Theresa and Martin. She delighted in her six grandchildren as well as her daughters-in-law, maintaining close relationships with all of them. Mary Catherine earned her degree in education from Eastern Washington University and was a dedicated teacher for 35 years. She was a defender of the underdog, and a staunch Democrat who was always ready to argue politics with anyone brave enough to make the attempt. She loved to sew, travel, garden, birdwatch and enjoy an occasional beer, or Kahlua and cream. She believed that "girlfriends make the world go around" and maintained a close group of friendships dating back to high school. Despite the progressive loss of her memory and independence due to dementia, Mary Catherine maintained a positive attitude, sense of humor, love of dancing, and an endless appetite for chocolate, until the end. Mary Catherine was freed from her battle with dementia on June 21st. She passed peacefully in her sleep. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Our family extends a special thank you to our friends, Linda and Chris Laney, for their support, care and devotion during the final years of mom's journey Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27th, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 North Walnut Road in Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, please honor Mary Catherine by making a donation in her remembrance to KSPS Public TV, KPBX Public Radio, Horizon Hospice of Spokane, or a charitable organization of your choice. Online tribute at

