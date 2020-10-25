ALWARD, Mary Charlotte (Age 87) Mary Charlotte Alward passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Spokane, Washington on February 19, 1933 to William and Lillian Gustafson, Mary and her six siblings all attended local parochial schools, spent time on the family farm in Reardan, and summered at various lakes around Spokane. Mary, known to her family as Charlotte and to her friends as "Gus," graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1951. Mary married Roger C. Strom on March 3, 1953 and had four children: Thomas Jennings, Linda Ann, Susan Elizabeth, and Tamara Marie. The family moved several times for Roger's work at Boeing, from Seattle, WA to Alamogordo, New Mexico. Mary and the four children returned to Spokane in 1963. On February 5, 1965, Mary wed Michael Alward and they added Patricia Margaret and Michelle Leanne to their now-family of six children. They moved into their family home of 53 years on the South Hill. Those were hectic, crazy years, but Mary was the center of the family, keeping everyone anchored. She taught all of her children the value and love of reading and instilled in them her deep and abiding Christian faith. She enjoyed gardening and could often be seen sneaking into the raspberry patch for her favorite snack. She also took up walking as exercise, and she and Mike walked endless miles through Manito Park. Mary worked at Medical Service Corporation from 1984 to 1996, when she retired to spend more time with Mike. In retirement, they volunteered at the Veterans Hospital for 13 years, delivered Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed camping up at Farragut State Park. They played a daily game of cribbage, keeping score by the month. They also became very active in parish life at Sacred Heart, even walking down to church each morning for daily Mass, where they developed close friendships that lasted the rest of their lives. As "Nanny" and "Grampy," their greatest joy was spending time with all of their grandchildren. A true love story, Mary and Mike celebrated 50 years together in 2015, surrounded by all of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael, her parents William and Lillian, and three of her siblings. She is survived by Tom (Ingrid) Strom, Linda (Dan) Zasso, Susan E. Strom, Tami (Gary) Barnes, Trish (Rich) Campbell, Michelle (Tim) Hanson, 13 grand-children and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Catholic Charities of Spokane. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store