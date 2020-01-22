|
|
HART, Mary C. (Age 97) Mary Clare Hart passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 in Spokane, Washington surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Pendleton, Oregon on September 22, 1922 to Michael N. Roden and Mary Natalie (Molitor) Roden. Mary was the youngest of nine siblings. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale L. Hart, her siblings and many life long friends. Mary graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Pendleton, OR in 1940. In her younger years she worked for the Selective Service Draft during WWII. Later in life after raising her five children, Mary worked at Sacred Heart Medical Center as a Ward Secretary for many years. Mary met the love of her life, Dale Hart, at a USO dance. They married November 17, 1946 in Pendleton, OR. Mary and Dale were married 66 wonderful years. Mary and Dale choose Spokane, WA to raise their five children. Mary was dedicated to her family and loved hosting Christmas Eve in the basement. She enjoyed filling Christmas socks for all so many they went around the room! She found joy in underlining all the special words on greeting cards sent to every family member for every holiday. Mary enjoyed water aerobics and the many trips with family and friends to Jackpot, NV, Phoenix, AZ and cruises. One of her greatest joys was being Nana to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mary was faith driven and a guardian angel, praying for all. Saying the rosary was always a comfort to her. Mary is survived by her five children: Steve (Ann) Hart, Tom (JoAnn) Hart, Dan (Valerie) Hart, Susan (Brian) Grizzle and Sharon (Rob) Cavanagh, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities on their website or mailed to 12 E. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99201. Special thanks to Royal Park for their wonderful care. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. To leave online condolences to Mary's family, and to check on updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. "Good night and God bless"
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020