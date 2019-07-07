Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary D. GREEN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

GREEN, Mary D. (Age 96) Mary D. Green, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughters, Dorene Green Reed and Kathy D. Green; son-in-law, Michael Reed; numerous nieces and nephews; and count-less friends in the Spokane area. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Glen. Mary was born in Montana and moved with her large family to Spokane as a young girl. She met the love of her life, Glen Green, and soon after, they married. They spent the next 74 years together, never leaving each other's side, years of true love and dedication to each other and their family. Mary's passions included raising two beautiful daughters, tending to her plants and colorful flower gardens, and playing competitive Bridge with her many friends. Mary traveled the world with her adventurous husband, Glen. She went to nearly every country, and all seven continents, of the globe. Mary will be dearly missed by her family and they would like to thank all those that touched her life. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 2pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

