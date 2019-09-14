Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. BATCHELDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BATCHELDER, Mary E. (Age 93) Mary Elizabeth Batchelder (Gardner) passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Schneidmiller Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d' Alene. She was born in Spokane, Washington on December 10, 1925 to Lawrence L. and Grace M. Gardner. They moved to Yakima, Washington and then, in 1938, moved to the Coeur d'Alene area where they remained. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Delbert H. Batchelder; parents, Larry and Grace Gardner; and younger brother, Daniel G. Gardner. Mary graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School and married her high school sweetheart, Delbert H. Batchelder on September 14, 1947. They were married for nearly 60 years at the time of Delbert's death in 2007. They enjoyed many adventures together traveling the world, golfing at the Hayden Lake Country Club, bowling leagues, raising their four children, and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren swim in their pool. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mary was a firecracker who always spoke her mind, although she tended to lack the best filter, but she made us laugh. She will be deeply missed. Mary is survived by her four children: son, Bert Batchelder, his children, Mark Batchelder, Melissa Persling, and Mikelle Hearst with husband Tim Hearst, and great-grandchild, Reagen Hearst; daughter, Beth Batchelder; daughter, Lynn Nachtwey with husband Jesse Nachtwey, and two children: Tysen Graves with wife Katie Graves, and great-grandchildren, Roper and Rowdy Graves, and Vanesa Nachtwey; son, Larry Batchelder with wife Gail Batchelder, and two children: Zach Batchelder with great-grandchild, Tucker Del Batchelder, and Ashley Batchelder. Special thanks for the doctors and nurses of Hospice of North Idaho, Honeysuckle Place, Renaissance and Pacifica for their exceptional care. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home Hayden Chapel, 373 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, ID with a reception following. ln lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d' Alene, ID 83815 ( www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org ) or the Kootenai Humane Society, 11650 N. Ramsey Rd., Hayden, ID 83835. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 14, 2019

