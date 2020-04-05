Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. CARLSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARLSON, Mary E. (Age 95) Mary was born May 6, 1924, in Spokane, WA and passed away quietly of natural causes March 29, 2020. Mary is survived by daughter Marilynn (Ron) Hoff; granddaughters Kimberly (Brent) Gilbertson and Allison (Travis) Gier; and great-granddaughters Cameron and Parker. Preceded in death by her husband Herb in 2009. Mary was much loved by family and friends. The family wish to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brighton Court Assisted Living faFility and Kindred Hospice for their love and excellent care of Mary. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, Sisters of the Holy Names, and Scraps. Private burial will occur for Mary

CARLSON, Mary E. (Age 95) Mary was born May 6, 1924, in Spokane, WA and passed away quietly of natural causes March 29, 2020. Mary is survived by daughter Marilynn (Ron) Hoff; granddaughters Kimberly (Brent) Gilbertson and Allison (Travis) Gier; and great-granddaughters Cameron and Parker. Preceded in death by her husband Herb in 2009. Mary was much loved by family and friends. The family wish to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brighton Court Assisted Living faFility and Kindred Hospice for their love and excellent care of Mary. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, Sisters of the Holy Names, and Scraps. Private burial will occur for Mary Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020

