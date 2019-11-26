Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. KELLOGG. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

KELLOGG, Mary E. August 6th, 1925 - November 7th, 2019 Mary Kellogg, 94, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed away peacefully, Thursday, Novem-ber 7th, 2019 at her home, Legends Park in Coeur d'Alene. Mary was born August 06, 1925 in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to George and Rena (Steward) Kieser. She married Keith Kellogg in 1944, and they were happily married for 63 years. In 1947, they moved to North Idaho from Wessington Springs, South Dakota. Mary was an Avon representative for over 30 years. She loved animals, especially her cat, Kitty. She enjoyed baking, gardening, knitting, sewing, and selling her work at the local craft fairs. She loved spending time with her family and reading Danielle Steel novels. Mary is survived by her five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, husband Keith, and daughter Linda. A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at the YATES FUNERAL HOME, 744 N. 4TH ST. COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815.

