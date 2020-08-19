LANGFORD, Mary E. (Age 53) Mary "Muff" Langford passed away on August 13th from a stroke she'd suffered just days earlier. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Muff was born in Seattle, WA and was the youngest of three siblings. She and her family moved to the Spokane area in 1980. A Mead graduate she had several early jobs usually centered around cooking. "Muff" loved to cook and was a consistent provider of meals for family and friends. Her favorite line was "get out of my kitchen", which was whatever kitchen she happened to be in. She spent several summers cooking in Yellowstone National Park then bartending. Muff spent the last 18 years working at Eastern State Hospital and living in the Medical Lake area. You always knew when Muff was around. She had a loud voice and louder laugh. She loved making special gifts for family and friends. These included Christmas cookie baskets she made with her lifelong friend Pam. She also loved animals, especially her cat "Izzy". Muff is survived by her mother and father (Marietta and Ken), her brother Kevin (Karen), and nieces and nephews Marci, Kenny, Kamille, and Kolby. She is preceded in death by her brother Alan. Muff had said she wanted her headstone to say "I was here for the cake"; it will. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Donations in her name can be made to your favorite animal charity. "Stay Gold" SPOKANE CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICE, Spokane, WA



