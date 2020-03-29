Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Mary E. (Age 83) Our beloved mother passed away March 18th, at 83 with son Steve, daughter Debbie and son-in-law Mike, at her side. She suffered with dementia for many years. She will be terribly missed by her family and close friends. Mary was born in Spokane August 22, 1936. She and her sister spent much of their childhood summers at their family lake cabin on Coeur d'Alene Lake. She married James F. Montague, had two children and lived on Spokane's South Hill for many years. Later in life, she married Colonel Chuck L. Nelson and his daughters Roxanne, Claudia, Rachael, Dana, and son Glen were added to the family. She was an avid gardener, renown for her abundant pots filled with red geraniums, her favorite flower; she made homemade wine from her fruit trees in the backyard. Mary loved animals and always had a dog by her side. Golf was a favorite activity and she was involved with the Junior League when they brought Arnold Palmer to a golf exhibition in Spokane. She was employed by Jobs Co. for many years and also worked in insurance sales and at Pitney Bowes. Mary belonged to many philanthropic groups including the Junior League of Spokane and the League of Women Voters. She also spent many summers as a lifeguard at the YWCA. Mary would get together with her group of close friends for dinner every Wednesday and on special holidays. She also loved their travel outings going camping in her tent trailer and then her RV. She was very social and loved to meet new people. She is survived by her son Steve Montague; daughter Debbie Montague (husband Mike ); granddaughters Leslee (Corbin), Lindsay (Chris); and great-grandchildren Emerson, Avery, Talon, Baylor and Declan. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Nelson (1980); parents Alexander Roderick Lindsay (1991) and Phyllis M. Lindsay (1970); her sister Judith Ann Lindsay-Young (2008). We would like to thank Ridgeview Place, MultiCare Valley Hospital and Sullivan Park Care Center for taking such good care of her. She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery; a service will be held at a later date. Forever in our Hearts

