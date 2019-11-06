Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Egan Becker BECK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BECK, Mary Egan (Becker) Mary Beck passed away on October 27, from pneumonia, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 28, 1929 in St. Paul, MN to John and Regina Becker. Mary graduated from high school at the Convent of the Visitation, St. Paul, MN, in 1948. She loved the Visitation and cherished her affiliation with the school her entire life. She attended the College of St. Catherine and then transferred to the University of Minnesota where she pledged the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority in 1950. At the sorority she was introduced to the game of Bridge which became a life-long passion. At a party with Sorority alumnae, she met a woman who was recruiting for a magazine sales crew based in Seattle. Mary joined that crew in 1952 and sold magazines and encyclopedia sets throughout the territories of Alaska and Hawaii. After a year of sales travel to remote locations, Mary decided to remain in Seattle and enroll at the University of Washington with the intent to complete her degree in Education. While at UW she met Lawrence D. Beck and they were married in St. Paul, MN in 1954. They settled in Seattle and started a family. In 1967 they moved to Spokane where Lawrence was employed by the Old National Bank. Mary was a charter member of the South Hill Senior Center. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for 45 years. Mary enjoyed her membership in St. Girard's Guild, at the parish, which nurtured many dear friendships over the years. Mary also played bridge at every chance presented. She played competitively at the Compass Club and enjoyed hosting bridge parties in her home. Mary moved into the Rockwood South Hill Retirement Community in January, 2017 after her husband of 62 years passed away. Here she enjoyed making new friends and taking advantage of the many opportunities to play bridge. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence and daughter Joan Beck. She is survived by her children Melia Langdon of Spokane, Leesa (John) Morse of Seattle, and Lawrence J. (Celena) Beck of Anchorage; four grandchildren Valerie Beck and Nicole Beck of Anchorage, Sullivan Morse of Seattle, and Margaret Morse of Spokane; and two great-grandchildren: Veida and Ira Gunther of Anchorage. Vigil service and rosary prayer will be Monday, November 11 at 6PM at the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center Chapel. The Funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 12 at 9:30 AM, at the Rockwood South Hill Retirement Community's Event Center. Interment to follow at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Memorial donations may be made to the Visitation School, 2455 Visitation Dr., Mendota Heights, MN 55120, or St. Margaret's Shelter, 101 E. Hartson, Spokane 99202, or the Rockwood Residents' Foundation, 2903 E. 25th Ave., Spokane 99223.

