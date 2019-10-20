Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Betty" CARLSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARLSON, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Age 104) August 15, 1915 - October 9, 2019 Mary Elizabeth Carlson was born August 15, 1915 in Kendrick, Idaho. Her family moved to Spokane in the late 1930s to the "Perry District" neighborhood. They eventually purchased farmland in Veradale where her father raised chickens as well as vegetables and fruit and sold them to neighbors and others who traveled the road in front of their house. Betty Carlson's career as a teacher took her around the world. She taught in Squaw Bay and Wardner, Idaho, Yakima, Richland, Japan, and Germany. She eventually returned to Spokane Valley (Veradale) and retired from the Central Valley School District. She loved Manito Park, the Spokane Symphony, Gonzaga's classical music station, PBS, walking the Centennial Trail, her 1969 AMC Javelin, and trying out new recipes for cooking. She delivered for "Meals on Wheels" and helped her older relatives and neighbors navigate aging. Most of all she was "all-in" with help and support for her family; tuition support, baked goods for college dorm care packs that were mailed periodically, reminders to get flu shots, and loans or down payments on homes over the years. Her parents Agner and Helen Minogue Carlson, her brothers Frederick and Richard Carlson, and her former sister-in-law Josephine Turner, her nephew Roger Carlson and niece Karen Carlson Pidduck predecease Betty. She is survived by her nieces Ricarda Carlson, Cheryl Carlson, Colleen Sempel (Steve), Carol Swedin (Aron), her nephew Gary Carlson, and current sister-in-law Margae Carlson. Also surviving are five grandnephews and two grandnieces, three great-grandnephews and one great-grandniece. Betty spent the last 15 years at Rockwood Lane. The family is grateful for the loving care she received from her caregivers in her final years that allowed her to remain in her own home: Patti, Megan and young daughter Jensyn, Carol, Kelly, Kristie, and Quinton. Betty did everything she wanted to do in her life and most importantly she visited every place in the world that caught her interest. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 219 E. Rockwood Blvd., Spokane on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

