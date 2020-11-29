McCARTY, Mary Elizabeth (Age 72) On November 12, 2020, Mary Elizabeth McCarty was in the presence of the God whom she loved when she went to be with Jesus. What a joyful celebration to be with the "lover of her soul," she wrote. Her strong devotion to Jesus gave her peace in her final hours. She daily spent time reading His Word, which she loved. Mary was born to Fred and Betty Rostberg, a WWII veteran and a homemaker, in Grand Forks, North Dakota on August 18, 1948. She moved to Spokane in 1956, where she attended Lewis and Clark High School and worked as a secretary for Voice of Elijah Ministries. She met her husband, Lloyd Dean McCarty, in November of 1970 while dancing at a bar, where her long hair caught his eye. Mary became a devoted follower of Jesus Christ in 1971 and modeled servant love. She had no greater joy than to hear that her children and grandchildren were walking in truth (III John 1:4). She was a dedicated and loving mother of four who attended every sporting event, homeschooled every child, cooked dinner every night, and was known for her yellow Tupperware full of baked goods. Mary was the mediator in the family, kind and thoughtful and level-headed. Mary is survived by her husband, Dean; her four children, Brenda, Angie, Jesse, and Emily; her nine grandchildren, Sophie, Isaac, Weston, Oliver, Isaiah, Max, Clara, Connor and Hadley; and her four siblings, Mike, John, Linda and Jimmy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Betty. Her memorial service will be held on December 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. Please contact the family for live streaming information. Donations in her name can be made to The City Gate in Spokane. "We mourn, but not as those without confidence in the coming resurrection."



