RICHARDSON, Mary Elizabeth (nee Harvey) (Age 90) February 10, 1929 October 31, 2019 Mary Elizabeth (nee Harvey) Richardson, 90 years old, died on October 31, 2019. She is survived by four children, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mary was born in Walla Walla, WA, but lived at Pleasant View, an extinct town in Walla Walla County, until age five. She attended her first year of school in a one room schoolhouse. She was the youngest of five sisters. At age five the family relocated to Walla Walla when a fire destroyed their home. She grew up loving nature, the outdoor life and the wide-open vistas of her parents, Darrell and Guenn Harvey's wheat ranch. She attended Whitman College and the University of Oregon, later graduating from the Tobe Coburn School of Fashion in New York City. It was there she met her future husband, George Frederick (Fred) Richardson. After a brief courtship they were married in October of 1950. Married for 63 years, they were devoted to each other. They enjoyed travelling throughout their lives and living in Cuba, Bermuda, Venezuela and Guatemala. In 1970 they moved back to the States where Mary completed a Bachelor's degree in Education. In 1979 they moved to Spokane when Fred joined the faculty at Gonzaga University. Mary loved the outdoors. She instilled this love in all her children. A gentle, patient, caring person, she contributed in many ways to individuals, her community and society in general through financial contributions and volunteer activities. In addition to nature she loved poetry, singing, and playing the piano. A remembrance service for family members will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Rockwood Residents Foundation.

