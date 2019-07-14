Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth STREET. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STREET, Mary Elizabeth (Walmsley) (Age 79) Mary Elizabeth Street was born April 18th, 1940 in Hamilton, Ontario and passed away at her home in Spokane, Washington on June 27, 2019. Mary graduated from Stamford Collegiate Vocational Institute in Niagara Falls, Ontario, attended Hamilton Teachers' college and later taught at Greendale Elementary school in Niagara Falls. She met her first husband and moved with him to Seattle, Washington and then to Spokane. Mary's first job was as a stay-at-home mom. When her kids were older, she worked at Sutherland Motors, then as an administrative assistant at Whitworth University in the science and grad departments, before finally becoming a realtor for Tomlinson Black. She retired at the age of 72. Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She loved being with her children and grandchildren, hosting brunch at Christmas and attending hockey and football games as well as many dance recitals. She also loved to travel. Mary traveled to the British Isles with her mother, took several trips to Hawaii, visited her daughter in Laos and traveled to Guatemala to meet her youngest grandson. In between these trips were short jaunts to Vegas with her lifelong friends Arly and Shirley, and up to Ainsworth in Nelson B.C., where she loved to soak in the hot springs. Those who knew and loved her were privy to her quirky sense of humor and fierce opinions. She was a devout Christian, an accomplished pianist and a passionate bridge player. She loved to read, keep up with politics, meet friends for lunch, and try her luck out at the casino. Mary had many good friends, and she cherished her time with them all. Mary is survived by her son Mike Hilts (Melissa), daughter Lesley Hilts, stepdaughters Darla Torno (Rob), D'Net Mordan (Brian), Dina Bergland, stepson David Street (Napapha), beloved sister Susan White, niece Mary Vandenheede (Mike), nephew Greg White, 13 grandchildren and three great-children. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Roy Street, mother Elizabeth Walmsley (Hinshaw), father Frederick Walmsley, and granddaughter Madison Hilts. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club.

Published in Spokesman-Review from July 14 to July 17, 2019

