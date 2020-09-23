TUCKNESS, Reverend Mary Elizabeth (Age 89) Mary was born in Osceola, Iowa on November 22, 1930 to Lewis and Edna Thompson. She passed away on September 18, 2020 in Otis Orchards, Washington. Mary was married to James Clark Tuckness on April 16, 1949 upon graduating from Life Bible College in 1953. They ministered together pastoring churches and serving on the mission fields as missionaries for the Four Square Gospel Church. They were married 64 years. Mary's legacy to her family and friends was her close and personal relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is survived by her five daughters Sharon (David) Eisfelder, Karon (Kevin) Atkinson, Kathron Tuckness, Tamaron (John) Phipps, Sandron Huff, 13 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2020 at Church of Berachah, 508 E. 25th Ave., Spokane, WA 99203. Street parking only. Potluck to follow.



