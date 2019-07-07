Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Locke SEIBEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEIBEL, Mary Ellen Locke (Age 79) March 17, 1940 - June 26, 2019 Survived by her husband of 49 years, Douglas W. Seibel. Also, her sister Patricia Howitz of Seattle, Washing-ton. Other survivors including daughters, Pamela Shell and Debbie North and son, Patrick Schy with four grandchildren. Other survivors include Maribel and Pascual Morales, Jesus Morales, Oscar and Melissa Morales, Kali Morales, Joselen and Emanuel Campos, daughter Sophie and Angela Morales. Mary's great-great-grandfather, Captain John Locke, mastered a sailing vessel that brought the first Irish and Scottish settlers that landed on the eastern shores of the new world: America. Mary grew up and spent her early years in Pullman, WA and met Doug in Seattle. They, together, built businesses for commercial and residential structures and interiors which they managed successfully for 40 years. They contracted as representatives for 32 high end furniture and carpet manufacturers. A highlight of their career was the design and development of aircraft interior carpeting for Boeing aircraft. Their design and sample is currently located in a time capsule at the Museum of Flight in Seattle. Mary traveled to China at the request of Boeing to secure textiles for carpeting. Mary was a prolific writer and artist. She enjoyed gardening and selecting indigenous plants for their yard. Mary and Doug retired to the Spokane area in 1999 and spent two years RV traveling throughout the states. They retired permanently in 2001 in Spokane, WA. In 2007 they traveled together to Paris, Germany, Russia and Siberia to connect with family who were unable to emigrate to the U.S. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

