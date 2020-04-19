Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen (Fey) WATKINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATKINS, Mary Ellen Mary Ellen Fey Watkins was born May 13, 1935 in Shelby, Montana to Anthony Fey Jr. and Elizabeth Dusak Fey and passed away on April 9, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She attended grade school in Sand Coulee and high school in Shelby. She attended Montana State University before marrying Ted Watkins of Shelby in 1955. They initially made their home in Havre, Montana where their five children were born. They spent seven years in Missoula starting in 1967 and then located to Spokane, Washington in 1973. Ted and Mary Ellen divorced in 1974 but she grew to love Spokane and called it home. Her parents were caring and hardworking but very stoic. At some point in her youth Mary Ellen learned that if there was going to be any smiles it would be up to her. She believed happiness was a choice and chose to always display a joyful spirit. She could be a voice of calm when necessary and was genuinely kind to everyone she met. She loved all her children equally and no child or grandchild felt shorted of her affections. Some of her best lifelong friends were from her small high school class and she loved to attend reunions whenever she could. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving as that was when she asked for all her family to be together creating years of happy memories. She was generous to family and friends. In 2004 she took all her children, spouses, and grandchildren to London and a tour of southern England to see the home country of our paternal grandmother whom she loved. Mary Ellen became a master gardener and loved all plants and flowers. She transformed her home into a spectacular display of roses, perennials, and geraniums. It was included on city wide garden tours several times. She was a member of the Spokane Rose Society and volunteered for Friends of Manito for many years. She received so many volunteer awards from Friends of Manito that they created a special award in her honor, "Volunteer Extraordinaire". Manito Park was one of her favorite places on earth and she knew the history and every corner of the park. Mary Ellen is survived by her five children; Robin Watkins, Harry Watkins (Kari), Tony Watkins (Brenda), Mitch Watkins (Linda), and Ramona Palmer (Tim) plus 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grand- children, all of whom loved and cherished her beyond words. No services are planned but in lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Friends of Manito, 4 West 21st Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203. Heaven just got a little greener.

