WILLIAMS, Mary Ellen July 30, 1942 - September 18, 2020 (Age 78) In loving memory of our Mother, Mary Ellen {Mame}. Born July 30, 1942 in Toronto, Canada. Eldest of seven children of Helen and Cliff Williams. She is preceded in passing by her two brothers, John and Daniel, and her sister Clare. Her sisters Patricia, Rosemary, and Diane (aka 'Bookend'), and sister-in-law Rose Marie remain with us. Mary is the first grandchild of Ellen Mary McGuckin and Francis Joseph Akrey {Acri}. The Williams family moved to California in October 1950, where Mary was in the first graduating class at Annunciation Grade School in Arcadia, CA. She attended San Gabriel Mission High School and was awarded a full ride art scholarship to study in France. She married Frederick Von Holdren and is the mother of six children. The family moved to Washington state in 1968 where she ensured her children had a broad exposure to nature, creativity, science, social justice, and grit. In addition to her artistic endeavors and domestic engineering, Mary had a career in the intraocular lens industry. She is preceded in passing by our oldest brother, James. Her remaining children include: Catherine, John, Charles, Jana, and Elizabeth. Grandchildren include Heather, Mariann, Frank, Daniel, Houston, Charles II, Johnathan, and Darren. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Sadie, Josephine, Ryder, Ashton and Alison. Mary has many other cherished loved ones, who are too numerous to mention honorably. She loved well, and will remain in our hearts forever. Happy Trails MOM!!! Missing you already! Vigil and Rosary will be held in the Rose Chapel at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, Spokane, WA 99207 on Thursday, October 1st, followed by the celebration of mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1503 W. Dean Ave, Spokane WA on Friday, October 2nd, at 10:00 am. Flowers and remembrances can be made with Hennessey. Please log onto www.HennesseyFuneralHomes .com to see Mary's tribute page.



