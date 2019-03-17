Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Florence (Flanigan) PIZZILLO. View Sign

PIZZILLO, Mary Florence (Flanigan) (Age 86) It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Florence Pizzillo (Flanigan) announces her passing on February 26, 2019. Mom was born on January 23, 1933, in Ecorse, Michigan, to Florence and Paul Flanigan. She was one of five children, but the only girl. One could only imagine growing up with four Irish brothers and an Irish father who just happened to be a prizefighter while serving in the Navy. Probably not an easy task, which goes to explain Mom's mettle and stubbornness especially displayed in the past few years of her struggle. Mom was a fighter, just like her father, and when she put her mind to doing something, it got done. When life knocked Mom down she fought back valiantly. Mom graduated from Holy Angels High School in Sidney, Ohio, June 1951. This was at a time when the burly nuns ruled the classroom with a quick swat of the ruler. This undoubtedly added to Mom's toughness and resilience. In 1952 Mom found herself moving out west, spending time in Pateros, Washington, before settling in Spokane. Her mother, father, and brother Pete eventually settled in Spokane as well. Brothers Mike, Leo, and Pat kept their roots in the east. Mike held a special place in Mom's heart and the two had an incomparable brother/sister relationship that endured many decades and thousands of miles. Her hope was to always see him again one day and we're confident that'll happen real soon. That goes for Pete and Pat as well. Leo is alive and well in Massachusetts; the last one to eventually join the gang again. Mom loved and lost a couple of different times in her life, but gained 4 adoring children in the process; namely Michaela, Connie, Steve, and Tony. There may have been countless obstacles in her path as a mother, but she always made sure her children were loved, cherished, and supported in everything they did. Mom had a sarcastic sense of humor even in her final days. If she was annoyed by something, she let you know it with a rol l of the eyes or a terse quip of her dry wit humor. Mom loved watching the Zags, but nowhere near as much as watching the Mariners, especially her beloved Edgar Martinez. Cannon Beach, Oregon, was her favorite place to just "be". She would frequently drive down to Michaela's cabin on the weekends and find solitude and peace in the Pacific. Also, Mom was addicted to the Sunday New York Times crossword, used a pen, not a pencil, rarely made a mistake, and would not put the pen down until the puzzle was toast. She and Steve competed as well to see who could finish first. He was a worthy opponent, but Mom typically prevailed. Encouraged by a strong desire to help others, Mom went on to get a certificate in counseling from Seattle University. Mom is survived by her children; Michaela Pizzillo, Connie (Dave) Graham, Steve Ensminger, Tony Pizzillo, Kathy Pizzillo, and step-daughter Sandy (Larry) Johnson; her grandchildren, Erin (Zoltan Buzas) Graham, Ashley Graham, Sofia Pizz illo, Anthony Pizzillo, and Shelley (Travis) Thams; her great-grandchild, Stella Buzas; and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Royal Park Retirement Home for the generous and compassionate care Mom received while at their facility, and a grateful and humbling thank you to Horizon Hospice, specifically Maureen and the Hospice Girls, Tamra and Alison. Also, a very special thank you to Michaela and Connie who spent time with Mom daily, Connie and Sofia, who were by her side during her passing, and Ashley, who bought just about every greeting card at her local Rite-Aid to send her every day for months. At Mom's request, services will be held privately. Mom, we love you the whole 'wowold' and we will see you on the other side.

