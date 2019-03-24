Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Floy DOLPHIN. View Sign

DOLPHIN, Mary Floy 5/31/28 - 3/18/2019 Mary Floy was born May 31st, 1928 in Seattle Washington to Homer and Della Neyland, the first of three children. She died March 18th, 2019 at Liberty Lake looking out on the beautiful lake that was such a large part of her life and identity. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. As a 12 year old in 1940, Mary Floy's father and mother moved the family to the never ever lands of eastern Washington and Liberty Lake. Mary Floy said her mother cried all the way across the state. With her sisters Carol Jean and Betty Jane the Neyland family settled on the North East corner of the lake on property their father had recently purchased. The property soon became Sandy Beach Resort and Homer and Della ran it as a resort until 1961. The girls grew up cleaning cabins, waiting on customers in the store, renting boats to fisherman and cooking tasty hamburgers off the flat top grill. As Mary Floy got older she also taught swimming lessons to hundreds of valley kids that would come by the bus full to Sandy Beach Resort. While attending Central Valley High School, Mary Floy met the love of her life, Howard Dolphin at a valley dance at West Valley High School. Howard was a handsome three-sport athlete and president of the West Valley student body. They dated for the next four years and kept the flame alive while Howard served with the occupation troops, stationed in Japan. In 1950 after returning home Howard and Mary Floy were married. It was yet another start to an amazing journey that lasted 63 years until Howard's passing in 2014. In the summers they both worked for Mary Floy's dad at the resort. Mary Floy had already spent a good portion of her life at the beach and was pleased to find that Howard loved it as much as she did. In 1961 Mary Floy and Howard bought the resort from her parents. The next year, sister Betty and Joe Trembly joined them as partners. Mary Floy threw herself into the business headfirst. All four partners would work the summer months together and then Howard, Betty and Joe would go back to teaching school in the fall. Mary Floy was left alone to run the "Joint" by herself. She did it all from renting boats to fisherman, cleaning cabins, and cooking hamburgers along with raising two daughters and maintaining their beautiful home on the lake. Mary Floy was a member of the Junior Women's Club of Spokane becoming President and spearheading the fundraising and develop- ment of Plantes Ferry Park. For her leadership and hard work, Mary Floy was given the award of Washington State Junior Women's Clubwoman of the Year. It was through Junior Women's that she also became associated with the Hutton Settlement, which led to a lifetime relationship with the children's home and their foster daughter Debbie Finley. In 1991 they left the resort business and transitioned the property into a fifty-five and over mobile home park. Mary Floy and Howard now had time to travel, and travel they did, visiting many countries on the way to the Olympic games or World Championships for Track and Field. They loved Hawaii and considered it their 2nd home spending the last thirty-six consecutive winters there until Howard's death. Today the Legacy of the Neyland family has extended to seven generations living at Liberty Lake, which Mary Floy held close to her heart. She loved the lake and was ever so thankful that her father decided to buy that property back in 1940. Mary Floy was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Della Neyland, her beloved husband Howard Dolphin, her foster daughter Debbie Finley Nesbitt. She is survived by her sisters Carol Richardson, Wenatchee, and Betty Trembly (Joe) Liberty Lake; daughters Leslee McLachlan (Jim), Otis Orchards and Denise Coyle (Tim) Liberty Lake; six grandchildren, four foster grandchildren, sixteen great-grand- children, eight foster great-grandchildren and two great-great-foster grandchildren. A celebration of Mary Floy's life will be held on June 8th, 2019 on the lake at Sandy Beach. Additional details will be published at a further date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Liberty Lake (over the lake) Fireworks Fund, PO Box 430, Liberty Lake, WA, 99019 or the Spokane Valley Heritage Museum, PO Box 14341, Spokane Valley, WA. 99214.

DOLPHIN, Mary Floy 5/31/28 - 3/18/2019 Mary Floy was born May 31st, 1928 in Seattle Washington to Homer and Della Neyland, the first of three children. She died March 18th, 2019 at Liberty Lake looking out on the beautiful lake that was such a large part of her life and identity. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. As a 12 year old in 1940, Mary Floy's father and mother moved the family to the never ever lands of eastern Washington and Liberty Lake. Mary Floy said her mother cried all the way across the state. With her sisters Carol Jean and Betty Jane the Neyland family settled on the North East corner of the lake on property their father had recently purchased. The property soon became Sandy Beach Resort and Homer and Della ran it as a resort until 1961. The girls grew up cleaning cabins, waiting on customers in the store, renting boats to fisherman and cooking tasty hamburgers off the flat top grill. As Mary Floy got older she also taught swimming lessons to hundreds of valley kids that would come by the bus full to Sandy Beach Resort. While attending Central Valley High School, Mary Floy met the love of her life, Howard Dolphin at a valley dance at West Valley High School. Howard was a handsome three-sport athlete and president of the West Valley student body. They dated for the next four years and kept the flame alive while Howard served with the occupation troops, stationed in Japan. In 1950 after returning home Howard and Mary Floy were married. It was yet another start to an amazing journey that lasted 63 years until Howard's passing in 2014. In the summers they both worked for Mary Floy's dad at the resort. Mary Floy had already spent a good portion of her life at the beach and was pleased to find that Howard loved it as much as she did. In 1961 Mary Floy and Howard bought the resort from her parents. The next year, sister Betty and Joe Trembly joined them as partners. Mary Floy threw herself into the business headfirst. All four partners would work the summer months together and then Howard, Betty and Joe would go back to teaching school in the fall. Mary Floy was left alone to run the "Joint" by herself. She did it all from renting boats to fisherman, cleaning cabins, and cooking hamburgers along with raising two daughters and maintaining their beautiful home on the lake. Mary Floy was a member of the Junior Women's Club of Spokane becoming President and spearheading the fundraising and develop- ment of Plantes Ferry Park. For her leadership and hard work, Mary Floy was given the award of Washington State Junior Women's Clubwoman of the Year. It was through Junior Women's that she also became associated with the Hutton Settlement, which led to a lifetime relationship with the children's home and their foster daughter Debbie Finley. In 1991 they left the resort business and transitioned the property into a fifty-five and over mobile home park. Mary Floy and Howard now had time to travel, and travel they did, visiting many countries on the way to the Olympic games or World Championships for Track and Field. They loved Hawaii and considered it their 2nd home spending the last thirty-six consecutive winters there until Howard's death. Today the Legacy of the Neyland family has extended to seven generations living at Liberty Lake, which Mary Floy held close to her heart. She loved the lake and was ever so thankful that her father decided to buy that property back in 1940. Mary Floy was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Della Neyland, her beloved husband Howard Dolphin, her foster daughter Debbie Finley Nesbitt. She is survived by her sisters Carol Richardson, Wenatchee, and Betty Trembly (Joe) Liberty Lake; daughters Leslee McLachlan (Jim), Otis Orchards and Denise Coyle (Tim) Liberty Lake; six grandchildren, four foster grandchildren, sixteen great-grand- children, eight foster great-grandchildren and two great-great-foster grandchildren. A celebration of Mary Floy's life will be held on June 8th, 2019 on the lake at Sandy Beach. Additional details will be published at a further date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Liberty Lake (over the lake) Fireworks Fund, PO Box 430, Liberty Lake, WA, 99019 or the Spokane Valley Heritage Museum, PO Box 14341, Spokane Valley, WA. 99214. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close