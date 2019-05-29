Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Floy DOLPHIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOLPHIN, Mary Floy 5/31/1928 - 3/18/2019 Mary Floy was born May 31st, 1928 in Seattle, Washington to Homer and Della Neyland, the first of three children. She died March 18th, 2019 at her home looking out on the beautiful lake that was such a large part of her life and identity. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her well-lived life on Saturday, June 8th, 2019. The service will begin at 3:00 with a reception to follow at her home at 326 S. Sandy Beach Ln., Liberty Lake. In classic Mary Floy style we will celebrate in our Hawaiian attire, with stories of her life, and her famous Sandy Beach burgers! If you have stories or pictures that you would like to share with the family, we ask that you bring a copy to leave with us. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Liberty Lake (Over the Lake) Fireworks Fund, PO Box 430, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 or Spokane Valley Heritage Museum, PO Box 14341 Spokane Valley, WA 99214.

