POSS, Mary Gail July 2, 1963 to January 23, 2019 Mary passed away peacefully on January 23rd at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Tacoma, WA, surrounded by her son Brandon Duty and partner Scott Clark. She was born to parents Raymond and Dolores Poss at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Mary is survived by her son Brandon and Sisters Marsha, Marilyn, Molly, Mindy and Brother Michael. Mary attended Cheney High School and earned her bachelor's degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Eastern Washington University. Mary enjoyed working, traveling, gardening, being outdoors and especially golfing. She was an extremely strong and independent woman with a great sense of humor and joyful personality that touched everyone she knew. She was an amazing and loving mother who raised her only son by herself for much of her life; Mary was truly a one in a million human being with so many great qualities. Her celebration of life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA on April 27th at 10am.

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

