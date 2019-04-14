Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary H. SUNDBERG. View Sign

SUNDBERG, Mary H. Our beloved mother, Mary Sundberg, passed away in Seattle, Washington on April 4, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born on January 22, 1921, to Harry J. and Margaret Harwick in Rochester, Minnesota. She is survived by her daughters: Anne Rinaldo, Barbara Parkman, Margaret Sundberg, and Carolyn (Walter) Fenning; by her grandchildren: Zoë Parkman, Hana Parkman (Lyle Perry), Reid Fenning, and Neil Fenning; and by her great-granddaughter, Ramona Perry. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, C.L. "Sunny" Sundberg, her parents, her brother J. William Harwick, and her sister Margaret H. Herrell. Mary Anne grew up in Rochester, graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and received her MSW from the University of Minnesota . She met her husband Sunny, while he was taking his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic. They were married in April of 1944. Sunny was a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps during WW II, serving in Europe from late 1944 until 1946. After he returned, the family lived in Rochester for three years before moving to Spokane in 1949, where they lived until Sunny's death in 2008. Mary moved to Seattle to be closer to her daughters and remained there until her death. The family wishes to thank the outstanding staff of Sunrise of Northgate for their loving care of Mary in her final years. A service will be held at Christ the Redeemer Church, 1523 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, (509) 328-8700, on Tuesday, April 16th, at 1:30 p.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to Christ the Redeemer Church, mailing address 1508 W. Broadway, Spokane, WA, 99201, Union Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 4066, Spokane, WA 99220-0066, The Mayo Clinic, P. O Box 450, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9849, or a . Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Minnesota Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

