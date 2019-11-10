Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen (LeFevre) BARTCH. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

BARTCH, Mary Helen Mary Helen (LeFevre) Bartch passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, at the age of 63. Mary Helen was born August 6, 1956, on the Blackfoot Indian Reservation in Pocatello, Idaho, to Elaine and Curtiss Rice. From age 5, Mary was raised by Elaine and John Joseph LeFevre. She was preceded in death by her Mom, Elaine LeFevre and Dad, John LeFevre. She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel (Jessica) Bartch of Darien, CT and Adam (Sara) Bartch, of Virginia Beach, VA, her grandchildren, Colton, Hudson, Owen and Kenley Bartch. Also surviving are her sisters, Susan Elaine (Dick) McNeilly of Colfax, WA, Cindi (Warren) Robinson of CT, and brother, Bobby Rice of Ventura, CA., nieces Melissa Long, Christina Cain, nephew, Jacob Barber and many extended family members. Mary spent her formative years in Yokohama, Japan, where her Dad was stationed. She attended St Maurs International Girls School and Niles C. Kinnick High School in Yokohama, Japan. Her taste for adventure and wanderlust started while living in Japan. Mary Helen became fluent in Japanese, and used that talent while living in Spokane, often hosting students from Mukugawa. She studied Cosmetology in Monterey and San Diego, California, graduating from San Diego Community College. In June 1982, Mary Helen married Richard Bartch. They traveled with the Marine Corps, eventually settling in Spokane, Washington where they would raise their sons. Their marriage ended in divorce. Mary would tell you that her greatest accomplishments in life were her sons, Nate and Adam. She loved her sons and was quick to tell others of their many accomplishments, their families and what they were doing. She was known to have a generous heart, always quick to help or volunteer. At Mary's request, no services will be held. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Imnaha, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests acts of kindness to strangers and others less fortunate in the spirit of Mary Helen. Donations may be made to the Women's Hearth, 920 W. 2nd, Spokane, WA 99201. On-line guest book can be found at

