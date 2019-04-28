Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen (Hood) EDWARDS. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARDS, Mary Helen (Hood) (Age 96) Mary H. Edwards passed away April 23, 2019 in at Brookdale Memory Care Center in Spokane, WA. She was born on Election Day, November 4, 1922 in Hayden, CO to James Glenn Howard Hood and Susan Lucy Jones. The family often traveled between Colorado and California. Mary served in the US Army from October 11, 1943 to 1946 in the Women's Army Corps 3rd Company 21st Regiment at Fort Oglethorpe, GA. Mary married Ted Edwards in 1950; Ted served in the US Air Force which took the family all over the world, including Japan, Spain, and Turkey. Mary and Ted were very proud of all their travels. Mary is survived by her children, Dennis (Cindy) Edwards, Nancy (Mark) Witcher and Donna Bergman; grandchildren, Jace Witcher, Erin (Chris) Thornton, Eric, Christi and TJ Bergman; great-grandchildren, Harley, Haiden and Hunter Thornton; as well as her sister, Julia Milner and family of Littleton, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ted Edwards and his family. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 11am 4pm at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 10:30am at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake followed by a memorial service at 3pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

