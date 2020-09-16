MOORE, Mary Jane July 9, 1922 - July 21, 2020 Born in Deep Creek, WA, Mary Jane Magers was a long-time resident of Spokane. She was an adventurous free spirit and social butterfly who found joy in everything. So great was her spirit and so strong her love, she thoroughly enriched the lives of those around her. Her positive energy and zest for life created meaningful and lifelong friendships. Mary Jane attended Kinman's Business School and went on to work at Washington Water Power. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international young business women's sorority. She married her Lewis & Clark High School sweetheart Donald E. Moore on August 25, 1944, their simple honeymoon being a ride in the back of a Greyhound bus on its way to Chico Army Airfield. They had a playful, romantic marriage that lasted over 63 years. Mary Jane and Don had three children, Steven, Marianne, and Stan. She was a dedicated mother who cherished raising her children having lost her own mother at an early age. When the kids were grown, she began working for the Bon Marche, where she was employed for over 25 years. Most of that time spent working in the Fine Jewelry department, where she loved sharing her expertise in gemology. Always surrounded by family and friends, she was constantly entertaining, cooking, and baking. She was especially proud of her pies, once making more than ten strawberry pies and inviting her whole neighborhood to enjoy them at her Loon Lake cabin. An active sports-lover, she enjoyed golfing, ice-skating, snow and water skiing. She celebrated her 70th birthday on water skis. Later in life, she discovered a passion for quilting, making a quilt for each of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and ultimately winning an award at the 2005 Washington State Quilt Show. An avid traveler always up for an adventure, she toured the world with her husband, from Thailand to Canada, from Alaska to Hawaii. Extra special were the trips taken in the family motorhome with children and grandchildren to campsites and national parks across the United States. Preceded in death by her dear husband Donald, her brothers John and Glen, sister Anna, and son Steven. Survived by daughter Marianne and husband Ben; son Stan and wife Jane, six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and another great-grandchild on the way. A celebration of her full and beautiful life of 98 years was held with immediate family on July 25, 2020.



