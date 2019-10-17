Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane MORSE. View Sign Service Information Kayser's Chapel & Crematory 831 South Pioneer Way Moses Lake , WA 98837 (509)-765-7848 Send Flowers Obituary

MORSE, Mary Jane Mary Jane Morse died October 14, 2019 at Summerwood Care Center in Mose Lake, WA. Affectionately known to her family and friends as Teddy, she was born January 16, 1923 in St. Marie's, ID to Peter and Zura Mungovan. She was raised in Spokane, WA and graduated from Marycliff High School. She married Robert E. Morse on October 10, 1944 and moved to Winthrop, WA to live and work on a sheep and cattle ranch. After moving to Spokane, Bob worked for Acme Concrete Co. Teddy eventually completed her college degree in English at Whitworth College in 1964 and master's degree in Education in 1969. She taught English at West Valley High School in Millwood, WA until her retirement. Teddy got her nickname because she was a true tomboy in her younger years. She loved Shakespeare, great literature, scriptural studies, and travel. Her intelligence, determination, and lively animated ways will live in family memories forever. Teddy was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Robert, sons Peter and Michael, her mother and father, brother Peter Mungovan and sister Irene Elmgren. She is survived by her daughters Mary Shannon of Moses Lake, WA and Rose Short of Everett, WA, son Robert David Morse of Spokane, WA, 10 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm followed by a funeral Mass at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 18 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moses Lake, WA. Entombment will be on Saturday, October 19, 2:00 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, WA. Arrangements are by Kayser's Funeral Home, Moses Lake, and online condolences may be sent to

