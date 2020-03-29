Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane NETTLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NETTLING, Mary Jane Mary Jane Nettling was born on March 9th, 1923, in Oregon City, Oregon. She was the oldest of four children born to William Orville Dickens and Marie Selina Dickens (Kittson). She passed away in Spokane, WA on March 20th, 2020. Mom was always happiest in her kitchen preparing a meal for visiting family or friends. She also enjoyed fishing for Walleye in Lake Roosevelt and hunting for grouse and deer in the mountains near Kettle Falls, WA. Playing pinochle, bingo, and going to the casino were also high on her list of favorite things. She and her husband Bob were also members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Parish in Kettle Falls, WA for many years. Mary was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband Robert Nettling (2016), son Jack Kinsfather, grandson Scott Hardman, sisters Anna Mayhak, Betty Oestreich, and brother Jr. Dickens. Mary is survived by her sons Tom Hardman, David Kinsfather (Bev), daughter in law Bernie Kinsfather, and daughter Dot Cofer, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grands, also two nieces Linda Pittner, and Debbie Mayhak. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband Bob at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA at a later date.

