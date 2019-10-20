REHN, Mary Jane (Age 93) Mary Jane passed away at Hospice South in Spokane, WA on September 7, 2019. She was born in Brewster, WA on March 7, 1926 to Roy and Wilhelmina Runyon. She was preceded in death by Ronald Rehn, her husband of 63 years in 2007. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kendall and Paul Eminger of Spokane, one grandson John Eminger (Gina) of Chewelah, one granddaughter Angela Olson (Ken) of John Day, OR. and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail Spaeth, Lynn Key, Rhea Gano, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Jane spent her earlier years farming with Ronald in the Sprague and Lamont areas. She taught Sunday School at Sprague Community Church and took tap dancing lessons. She and her daughter performed together at community events. In Lamont she earned her high school diploma and began college. They then moved to Cheney where she received her BA in Ed from Eastern Washington University in 1964. Mary Jane had a 25 year career teaching English at Medical Lake High School. Upon her retirement from teaching she volunteered as a clogging entertainer for Spokane's Project Joy. She also volunteered and spent many hours with her friends at the Southside Community Center. She was lovingly known by family and friends as "the Mother", the "Queen Mum", and GiGi. She spent the last 12 years happily traveling around the Western States with Paul and Kendall and her furry granddogs, Wolfie, Booboo, and Cocoa Puff in their vintage GMC restored motorhome. She had a wonderful time shopping in all of the outlets, in Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. She particularly enjoyed Hearst Castle and Yellowstone. A private interment will take place at Spokane/Cheney Memorial Gardens. Mary Jane's life will be celebrated at a reception on October 26 from 3 to 5 PM at the Southside Community Center 3151 E. 27th Ave., in Spokane. Feel free to bring your memories and stories to share.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019