Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane REHN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REHN, Mary Jane (Age 93) Mary Jane passed away at Hospice South in Spokane, WA on September 7, 2019. She was born in Brewster, WA on March 7, 1926 to Roy and Wilhelmina Runyon. She was preceded in death by Ronald Rehn, her husband of 63 years in 2007. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kendall and Paul Eminger of Spokane, one grandson John Eminger (Gina) of Chewelah, one granddaughter Angela Olson (Ken) of John Day, OR. and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail Spaeth, Lynn Key, Rhea Gano, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Jane spent her earlier years farming with Ronald in the Sprague and Lamont areas. She taught Sunday School at Sprague Community Church and took tap dancing lessons. She and her daughter performed together at community events. In Lamont she earned her high school diploma and began college. They then moved to Cheney where she received her BA in Ed from Eastern Washington University in 1964. Mary Jane had a 25 year career teaching English at Medical Lake High School. Upon her retirement from teaching she volunteered as a clogging entertainer for Spokane's Project Joy. She also volunteered and spent many hours with her friends at the Southside Community Center. She was lovingly known by family and friends as "the Mother", the "Queen Mum", and GiGi. She spent the last 12 years happily traveling around the Western States with Paul and Kendall and her furry granddogs, Wolfie, Booboo, and Cocoa Puff in their vintage GMC restored motorhome. She had a wonderful time shopping in all of the outlets, in Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. She particularly enjoyed Hearst Castle and Yellowstone. A private interment will take place at Spokane/Cheney Memorial Gardens. Mary Jane's life will be celebrated at a reception on October 26 from 3 to 5 PM at the Southside Community Center 3151 E. 27th Ave., in Spokane. Feel free to bring your memories and stories to share.

REHN, Mary Jane (Age 93) Mary Jane passed away at Hospice South in Spokane, WA on September 7, 2019. She was born in Brewster, WA on March 7, 1926 to Roy and Wilhelmina Runyon. She was preceded in death by Ronald Rehn, her husband of 63 years in 2007. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kendall and Paul Eminger of Spokane, one grandson John Eminger (Gina) of Chewelah, one granddaughter Angela Olson (Ken) of John Day, OR. and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail Spaeth, Lynn Key, Rhea Gano, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Jane spent her earlier years farming with Ronald in the Sprague and Lamont areas. She taught Sunday School at Sprague Community Church and took tap dancing lessons. She and her daughter performed together at community events. In Lamont she earned her high school diploma and began college. They then moved to Cheney where she received her BA in Ed from Eastern Washington University in 1964. Mary Jane had a 25 year career teaching English at Medical Lake High School. Upon her retirement from teaching she volunteered as a clogging entertainer for Spokane's Project Joy. She also volunteered and spent many hours with her friends at the Southside Community Center. She was lovingly known by family and friends as "the Mother", the "Queen Mum", and GiGi. She spent the last 12 years happily traveling around the Western States with Paul and Kendall and her furry granddogs, Wolfie, Booboo, and Cocoa Puff in their vintage GMC restored motorhome. She had a wonderful time shopping in all of the outlets, in Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. She particularly enjoyed Hearst Castle and Yellowstone. A private interment will take place at Spokane/Cheney Memorial Gardens. Mary Jane's life will be celebrated at a reception on October 26 from 3 to 5 PM at the Southside Community Center 3151 E. 27th Ave., in Spokane. Feel free to bring your memories and stories to share. Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close