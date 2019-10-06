THOMPSON, Mary Jane 12/20/1926 9/19/2019 Mary Jane Matlock was born in Missoula, MT. The family moved to Cheney, WA in 1938. Mary Jane graduated from St. Lukes School of Nursing, Class of 1947. In 1949 she married Joe Toeter. They had three daughters; Betsy Clark (Mike), Kate Justus, Sharon Robb (Robert). Joe died in 1964. In 1968 she married Ben Thompson.They became a blended family of nine at High Hopes Ranch in Newman Lake. Ben died in 1990. She had a fulfilling career in nursing, was active in Inland Empire Quarter Horse Assn., Newman Lake Fire Auxiliary, and Opportunity Presbyterian Church. Her love of quilting with her friends at Newman Lake was one of her greatest joys. She was a wonderful friend, mother and Grammie to Sarah Walker, Amy Faulkner, Joel Justus, Tanner Robb, Hannah Mort, Heath Thompson and Great-Grammie to Thorn Walker. We ask you to hold her memory in your hearts. She passed peacefully into eternity while leaving behind footprints of a life lived to the fullest.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019