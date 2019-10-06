BRYANT, Mary Jean "Jeanie" September 7, 1956 - September 25, 2019 On September 25, 2019, Mary Jean Bryant was taken by our Lord. Throughout her life, Jeanie, suffered through a lot of pain due to her handicaps. She lived a very full life of of happiness through it all. She was preceded in death by her father and brother. Jeanie is survived by her mother and her sister and her four children: Joshua Hertz, MAJ Leevi (Claudia) MacDonald, Isaiah (Megan) Bryant, and Naomi (Ken) Taylor. Jeanie was survived by her husband of 37 years of marriage, Richard. Jeanie is also survived by 10 grandchildren, which she loved dearly and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeanie will be remember most by how she cherished sharing the word of Christ with children. Her whole life was involved with children. She had a degree in Early Childhood Development, which work in professionally and through the church. Even tho she had to quit work because of her handicaps, she continue with her grandchildren, until the very end. Everyone who knew Jeanie, was touched by kindness and love. We may have lost our "beloved" Jeanie, but Heaven has gained an "Angel". Her pain is over, and she is with God! She will be missed! A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 6th at 1pm at Berean Bible Church, 10910 E. Boone Ave., Spokane Valley, WA
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019