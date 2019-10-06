Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jean "Jeanie" BRYANT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRYANT, Mary Jean "Jeanie" September 7, 1956 - September 25, 2019 On September 25, 2019, Mary Jean Bryant was taken by our Lord. Throughout her life, Jeanie, suffered through a lot of pain due to her handicaps. She lived a very full life of of happiness through it all. She was preceded in death by her father and brother. Jeanie is survived by her mother and her sister and her four children: Joshua Hertz, MAJ Leevi (Claudia) MacDonald, Isaiah (Megan) Bryant, and Naomi (Ken) Taylor. Jeanie was survived by her husband of 37 years of marriage, Richard. Jeanie is also survived by 10 grandchildren, which she loved dearly and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeanie will be remember most by how she cherished sharing the word of Christ with children. Her whole life was involved with children. She had a degree in Early Childhood Development, which work in professionally and through the church. Even tho she had to quit work because of her handicaps, she continue with her grandchildren, until the very end. Everyone who knew Jeanie, was touched by kindness and love. We may have lost our "beloved" Jeanie, but Heaven has gained an "Angel". Her pain is over, and she is with God! She will be missed! A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 6th at 1pm at Berean Bible Church, 10910 E. Boone Ave., Spokane Valley, WA

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close