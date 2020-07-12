DOUGHERTY, Mary Jean Mary Jean Dougherty, age 95, died on July 3, 2020 in Republic, Washington. She was born on February 13, 1925 in Seattle to parents John & Jean (Dorward) Simpson. Her childhood was spent in Snohomish, Washington where she later graduated from high school and then went on to attend Everett Business College. Jean married Clarence "Bud" Dougherty in Tyler, Texas in 1944. In 1952, they moved to Republic, Washington where they operated the West Fork Lodge for ten years. In 1971, they opened the first Sears store in Republic. In 1980, they bought the Old Fairview Creamery and made it into the Republic Sports Shop. Jean was the organist for the Presbyterian Church since 1962 and she would also give private music lessons. Jean enjoyed oil painting, pottery, and gardening. She was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church. Jean is survived by her children, Gary W. Dougherty, Richard D. Dougherty, Linda K. Dougherty, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Jean, husband Bud, and sister Gladys Wright. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.



