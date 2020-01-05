Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jean FREESE. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

FREESE, Mary Jean On the final day of 2019 Mary Jean Freese passed away peacefully in the company of her family at the age of 87. Born on March 27, 1932 she was a lifelong Spokane resident. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1950 and attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon. On December 6, 1952 she married Robert Freese, a union that lasted over 56 years. Mary Jean's greatest love was raising not only her six children but also caring for multiple grandchildren. With Robert, she traveled thousands of miles on the back of a motorcycle across the US and Canada. Mary Jean had an avid fascination with genealogy and was an active member of the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society. Her career included serving as a senior records clerk in the Spokane County auditor's office which allowed her to send many prospective couples on their way to matrimony. Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Margaret Kathleen (Peggy) Wing. She is survived by her sons, Terry, Russ and Tom Freese; daughters, Robin Grant and Lisa Fiedler; along with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Viewing is available from 9 am to 4 pm on Monday, January 6 and from 9am to 8pm on Tuesday, January 7 at Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division. Viewing will also be available Wednesday, January 8 from 9am to 10:30am followed by a celebration of her life memorial at 11am, Wednesday, January 8, at Riplinger's. A reception will follow at 2pm the Quality Inn Oakridge, 7919 N. Division. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the . Guestbook at

