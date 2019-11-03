Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo (DiRocco) SPIERING. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

SPIERING, Mary Jo (DiRocco) Mary Josephine (DiRocco) Spiering was born on March 6th, 1948 in Great Falls, Montana to William (Frank) and Dorothy (Dot) DiRocco. She was raised with her older brother Bill in their loving home under the Big Sky--fishing, skiing, playing epic games with the neighborhood kids, loving her dolls, taking family trips to her beloved Glacier Park, attending Catholic School, and going home under air raid drills to the bomb shelter in her basement. Luckily, they were only ever drills. Mary Jo moved to Spokane in 1966 to attend Gonzaga University, where she majored in English and Art. There she met her life's love, Ken Spiering. They married in 1971 and raised their three children, Nathan, Carrie, and Annie. Mary taught at St. George's School, Mead Junior High, and coordinated the religious education program at Sacred Heart Church in Spokane. When Mary Jo was 35, she underwent a 21-hour brain surgery to remove a benign tumor. Though the surgery was a success, it had lasting effects that complicated life for her. Yet, she rarely complained. She focused on her family and went to work as a 3rd grade teacher at St. Mary's Catholic school, teaching there for thirteen years. Mary Jo and Ken divorced in 1998, and she moved to her own little house which she painted and papered and treasured. She hosted many family gatherings in her home, welcoming grandchildren Connor and Avery Spiering, and Olle and Elsa Voorhees. After retiring from teaching, Mary Jo continued with her lifelong loves of poetry, photography, cooking and gardening, worked as a caregiver, and volunteered as a visiting eucharistic minister until she was no longer physically able. Though her body was no longer willing, her spirit continued to root for her family, friends, and favorite teamsthe Seattle Mariners and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. On Tuesday, October 22nd Mary Jo died peacefully at home attended by her daughter Annie, who has been her caregiver these last years, and welcomed into the Big Sky by her loving parents. A Memorial for Mary Jo Spiering will be held at 10 am on November 16th at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.

