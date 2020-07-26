SCHULTE, Mary K. Mary K. Schulte passed away July 18, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with numerous blood infections following her heart valve replacement surgery. Mary was born on August 13, 1945 in Glendale, California to Mary and David Young. She will be greatly missed by her family which includes her husband Wayne of 56 years; two daughters Heidi and Alison; four grandchildren Desiree, David, Jordan and Justin; three great-granddaughters Addison, Josslyn and Astrid; her brother David Young as well as many friends and co-workers she acquired through her 37 year career with the phone company and 10 year career with Liberty Mutual. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister Maggie Young-Cerededes-Arnzen. Her viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Spokane Crematory and Funeral at 2832 N. Ruby, Spokane, WA from 2:00-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers if you wish you can make a donation to your favorite charity
in Mary's name.