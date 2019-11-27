Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathleen "Kathy" MYERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MYERS, Mary Kathleen "Kathy" (Age 74) Mary Kathleen (Kathy) Bennett Myers was born October 31, 1944 to Harold (Bud) and Elizabeth (Betty) Bennett in Spokane, WA. Kathy became the first open heart surgery patient West of the Mississippi River, celebrated as "Miracle Girl" in the Spokane press. Kathy met Jesus on Friday, July 12, 2019, after an unexpected short illness in Yuma, Arizona. She was a caring, giving and loving woman whose death will leave an unfillable void in the hearts of everyone who knew her. She is survived by her loving sidekick Larry of Yuma, AZ; her son Craig Haslett and wife Stephanie of Eureka, CA; her daughter Teresa and husband Craig Clement of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren Kathy Bracken of Tualatin OR, Andrew Clement and wife Selena Salsgiver of Marion, OH, Aaron Clement of Vancouver, WA, Megan Clement of Vancouver, WA as well as great-grandchildren Grayson and Gideon Clement of Marion, OH and Robert "Bobby" Devere of Vancouver, WA. In accordance with her wishes, family and friends gathered October 13, 2019 to celebrate her life.

