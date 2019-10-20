Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kay Dayharsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAYHARSH, Mary Kay (Age 85) On October 12, 2019, Mary Kay Dayharsh (85) finally gained her angel wings and left this earth to rest eternally with her beloved husband Fred. It is a very sad moment for family and friends but we take solace that she is no longer suffering from the illness that kept her in a nursing home for the last months of her life. Three strokes in these 18 months of her life brought her new challenges, but she never lost hope, her sense of humor or her fierce independence in these trying times. Mary Kay was born in Spokane, WA to Wanda and Ross Palmer on May 24, 1934. She met and married Ellsworth ("Jack") Evans in 1952 and soon had two children. Daughter Linda Lee Evans was born in 1952 and son Jerald Alan Evans was born in 1954. The marriage ended in divorce eight years later. A second marriage also ended in divorce and a third marriage ended with the death of her husband John "Scotty" Dysart from cancer. Eventually she met and married Fred Lawrence Dayharsh and they were married for 28 years before Fred's death in 2014. Mary Kay was a lifelong resident of Spokane, working most of her adult life, working for John W. Graham Co, National Association of Credit Management (N.A.C.M.), Murphy Favre, Inc., Andex Temporary Help, Senno Corporation, Olsten Temporary Services and finally the Department of Labor and Industries. She did take one year off from working to be home with the children, but they drove her nuts, so back to work she went! Mary Kay played the piano from an early age and loved to gather friends and family around her at Christmas time to play the piano and sing Christmas songs. She was also a past member the the Order of Eastern Star for many years where she was also their pianist. Kay and Fred loved to travel, Hawaii and the Southwest states (Grand Canyon) their yearly destinations. Kay also wrote poetry most of her life and she and Fred were past members of a poetry club. Mary Kay lived the past 30 years at Sans Souci West Mobile Home Park, making many lifelong friends and participating in the many community events over the years. Those loved ones who have preceded Mary Kay in death are her third husband John Scott ("Scotty") Dysart, son Jerald (Jerry) Alan Evans, son-in-law Robert Stanley Conard, step-daughter Marian Rose Norberg, husband Fred Lawrence Dayharsh and her brother Robert Ross Palmer. Mary Kay is survived by her daughter Linda Lee (Evans) Conard; step-daughter Susy (Darrell) Halverson; step-son-in-law John Norberg; nieces Lara (Craig) Beazer and Nancy Palmer; nephew Rusty Palmer; and best friend for over 50 years Janey Graham. She is also survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews, step-grandchildren and their children too numerous to name but are thought of in their loss of our mother, aunt, grandmother or however she was thought of as your loved one. The Neptune Society is providing cremation services. There is no funeral or memorial being planned at this time.

