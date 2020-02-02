Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kay JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Mary Kay (Age 84) November 8, 1935 - January 26, 2020 Mary Kay was born in Orofino, Idaho to Harold and Eva Dufur (Willey). Four years after losing her father in a car accident at the age of six, Mary Kay and her brother Don gained a step-father, Robert Frey, and soon a sister Carolynne. In 1955 Mary Kay married Carl Jones. They had three children, Lisa Zielinski, Kyle Jones (Nina Schnell), and Terri Nelson (Jim). She had five grandchildren, Kyle Zielinski (Rachel), Lauren Hixon (Dan), Katie and Jack Zielinski and Chris Nelson. She also had three great-grandchildren, Jordan and Grayson Zielinski and Hannah Hixon. Her working years were mostly spent at Roundup/Westcoast Grocery and B&B Physical Therapy. Mary Kay was active throughout her life; running, painting, golfing, reading, card groups and volunteer work at Second Harvest Food Bank. She had dear friends to enjoy life with, we want you to know your friendship and support was/is appreciated! Mary Kay loved and was most proud of her family. We hope that she will be welcomed by those who passed before her; her parents, brother and sister. We want to thank the caregivers at Moran Vista and Horizon Hospice for the loving care you provided our mom. Per her request, no services will be held. Donations in her name may be given to Second Harvest Food Bank.

